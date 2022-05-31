Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Carthage

Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.

A full obituary will follow.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the Champion Fire Hall, located at 34150 NY-126, Carthage, NY 13619. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Homme & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

