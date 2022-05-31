Advertisement

Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the...
Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.

A full obituary will follow.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the Champion Fire Hall, located at 34150 NY-126, Carthage, NY 13619. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Homme & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

