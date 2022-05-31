Advertisement

Terry V. Krake Sr., 75, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Terry V. Krake Sr., age 75 of Hammond NY, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by...
Terry V. Krake Sr., age 75 of Hammond NY, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Terry V. Krake Sr., age 75 of Hammond NY, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of life at a time to be determined.

Surviving is his wife Clarenda, sons Joshua Krake & his fiancee’ Brianna Perretta, Deric Krake & his companion Penny Doyle, and Terry Krake Jr. all of Hammond; daughters Rachelle Sherron & her companion Edwin Durham of Hammond, Tami Sue LaFever & her companion Gordon Buckley of Corning, NY and Heather Mead of Corning, NY; grandchildren Vincent Krake, Torrie Krake, Terry Krake III, Garrett Miller, Brooke Krake, Ariel Krake, Jimmy Sherron, Christopher Sherron, Scotty Brooks Jr., and Derrick LaFever; two special nieces Kristina Petrie and Thelma Sutton; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Vincent & Thelma Krake; and a sister Roseita Thornton.

Terry was born on October 13, 1946 in Watertown NY, a son of Vincent & Thelma (Brooks) Krake. He graduated from Hammond Central School. Terry farmed and logged during his career, and was married to Clarenda Rogers on October 10, 1998.

He was a member of the Brier Hill Fire Department, FFA and 4H. He enjoyed farming, logging, fishing and going to auctions.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Black Lake Fish & Game Club, 1 Gilmour Road, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Joan Helen Starr (née Carney), 84, formerly of Potsdam
Candles
Margaret E. Michaud, 91, of Massena
Candles
Service Notice: James V. Gosier, 91, of Cape Vincent
Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, Watertown, widow of Sanford “Sandy” Hartman, passed away Sunday evening...
Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, of Watertown
Candles
Funeral Services: James A. DeCarr, 88, of Massena

Obituaries

Leona Benton, 92, of Benton Road, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home, while under the care...
Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam
Candles
Graveside Services: Sharon A. Ober, 75, of Potsdam
'Heroes That Paved the Way'
State assemblyman Robert Smullen.
Smullen will not run in new 49th district
YMCA's Healthy Kids Day
Join the Y this weekend for Healthy Kids Day