Terry V. Krake Sr., 75, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Terry V. Krake Sr., age 75 of Hammond NY, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of life at a time to be determined.

Surviving is his wife Clarenda, sons Joshua Krake & his fiancee’ Brianna Perretta, Deric Krake & his companion Penny Doyle, and Terry Krake Jr. all of Hammond; daughters Rachelle Sherron & her companion Edwin Durham of Hammond, Tami Sue LaFever & her companion Gordon Buckley of Corning, NY and Heather Mead of Corning, NY; grandchildren Vincent Krake, Torrie Krake, Terry Krake III, Garrett Miller, Brooke Krake, Ariel Krake, Jimmy Sherron, Christopher Sherron, Scotty Brooks Jr., and Derrick LaFever; two special nieces Kristina Petrie and Thelma Sutton; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Vincent & Thelma Krake; and a sister Roseita Thornton.

Terry was born on October 13, 1946 in Watertown NY, a son of Vincent & Thelma (Brooks) Krake. He graduated from Hammond Central School. Terry farmed and logged during his career, and was married to Clarenda Rogers on October 10, 1998.

He was a member of the Brier Hill Fire Department, FFA and 4H. He enjoyed farming, logging, fishing and going to auctions.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Black Lake Fish & Game Club, 1 Gilmour Road, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

