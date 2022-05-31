Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: heart health & COVID, acute stress, living longer with coffee

A look at some of the day's top health stories
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - A major study out of the U.K. warns problems with heart health will be with us for years to come because of the disruption to services during the COVID pandemic.

Researchers say cardiac disease will likely worsen unless mitigation strategies are quickly implemented.

They say the issues were exacerbated in low- to middle- income countries.

The study says during COVID, heart patients were sometimes not given gold standard treatment, receiving drugs instead of interventional procedures.

Acute stress

Research from New York’s Mount Sinai Health System finds acute stress may be detrimental in fighting off COVID-19 and the flu.

The study showed an increased risk of dying in mice.

It found stress diminished an immune response, making the body less resistent to fighting infection and increasing the risk of complications and death.

Living longer with coffee

Drinking both unsweetened coffee and coffee sweetened with sugar is associated with a lower risk of death compared to non-coffee drinkers, according to a study conducted in China and the U.K.

The benefits were tied to moderate consumption: one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day.

The results for those using artificial sweeteners were less clear.

