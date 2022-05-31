Advertisement

Town of Hounsfield cemetery headstones found damages, looking to restore

Cracked, broken, and tossed aside. Several headstones at the cemetery on Old Rome State Road in...
Cracked, broken, and tossed aside. Several headstones at the cemetery on Old Rome State Road in the Town of Hounsfield are damaged.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Cracked, broken, and tossed aside. Several headstones at the cemetery on Old Rome State Road in the Town of Hounsfield are damaged.

“I was appalled,” said Cecilia Fleming.

Fleming noticed the damaged headstones over the weekend. She went to the cemetery to place American flags by some of the graves.

“I want to see it fixed, but I also would like to see who did it, pay for it,” said Fleming.

Town of Hounsfield owns the cemetery. It’s an old cemetery with about 50 headstones. All of them are from the 1800′s according to a website database called “Find a Grave.”

Town officials say they were planning to have some work done in the area, and noticed the damage in March when they surveyed the land. Officials have no idea when or how it happened. But that doesn’t mean the headstones are a lost cause.

“If a stone is down, we’re going to put it up right. If it was once in the ground, or if it has a base, we can do both of those,” said Jamey Greenough, Executive Director of the New York State Old Cemetery Conservancy.

Greenough says he has reached out to town officials to offer his organization’s volunteer help and funds to restore the cemetery.

“They represent the families that bloodied their hands and broke their backs forming this land into what it is now,” said Greenough.

Greenough points out that some of those graves are likely veterans of the Revolutionary War, or the War of 1812, given the years those people died. He says even the broken headstones can be fixed.

Town officials say they are trying to figure out what to do and where to put the headstones, but they will not be thrown out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
Kenneth John LaBaff Jr., (Little Ken, Ken Ken), 34, of Winthrop passed away unexpectedly at...
Kenneth “Kenny” J. LaBaff, 34, of Winthrop

Latest News

With a click of the belt, Wally Sibley is ready to go. He’s a driver for the Volunteer...
A driving force in Wally Sibley, 91-year-old Volunteer Transportation Center driver
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
Mass shootings over the last few weeks in Buffalo and Texas are sparking debate on the issue of...
21st congressional candidates talk their views on gun safety
Charges filed in May 19th arson case in Massena