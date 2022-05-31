Town of Hounsfield cemetery headstones found damages, looking to restore

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Cracked, broken, and tossed aside. Several headstones at the cemetery on Old Rome State Road in the Town of Hounsfield are damaged.

“I was appalled,” said Cecilia Fleming.

Fleming noticed the damaged headstones over the weekend. She went to the cemetery to place American flags by some of the graves.

“I want to see it fixed, but I also would like to see who did it, pay for it,” said Fleming.

Town of Hounsfield owns the cemetery. It’s an old cemetery with about 50 headstones. All of them are from the 1800′s according to a website database called “Find a Grave.”

Town officials say they were planning to have some work done in the area, and noticed the damage in March when they surveyed the land. Officials have no idea when or how it happened. But that doesn’t mean the headstones are a lost cause.

“If a stone is down, we’re going to put it up right. If it was once in the ground, or if it has a base, we can do both of those,” said Jamey Greenough, Executive Director of the New York State Old Cemetery Conservancy.

Greenough says he has reached out to town officials to offer his organization’s volunteer help and funds to restore the cemetery.

“They represent the families that bloodied their hands and broke their backs forming this land into what it is now,” said Greenough.

Greenough points out that some of those graves are likely veterans of the Revolutionary War, or the War of 1812, given the years those people died. He says even the broken headstones can be fixed.

Town officials say they are trying to figure out what to do and where to put the headstones, but they will not be thrown out.

