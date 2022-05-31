Watertown golfer heading to states

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Golfer Jillian Draper of Watertown is preparing for state competition after winning individual honors in the Section III tournament last week.

Draper placed first out of 99 golfers who took part last Tuesday at the Section III state qualifier at Kannon Valley Country Club in Oneida.

She fired an 86.

Now it’s off to McGregor Links Country Club in Wilton June 5-7 for the states.

“I was just really hoping to break 90 and hopefully make states,” she said. “I didn’t even imagine that I would be the low score, o it was a lot of fun to find that out and see all the other scores come in, stay the low the whole time. Yeah, it was really exciting. “I’ve gotten to play with a lot of really good girls in the Central New York PGA and I’m going to get to play with a lot of them, so it’s pretty cool that I get to be the first one to go for the girls.”

“We’re so very proud of Jillian this year. She plays a lot of golf, so I’m not surprised that she did well,” her coach, Todd Heckman, said. “She always plays with her dad, her grandparents, her aunts and uncles. She also plays in the central New York league in the summer, so she’s used to those good players and those courses. I’m looking forward to her competing in states. It’s a new course for her, a new course for everybody, really. I’m looking forward to seeing her compete against the best.”

