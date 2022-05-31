Advertisement

Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
209 years ago an empty field echoed with the sounds of gun blasts and cannon fire.
Living history in Sackets Harbor as reenactors take the field

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
3 nations join international team probing Ukraine war crimes
The cost of commuting is putting a strain a Americans returning to work.
Commuting costs put strain on Americans returning to work
YMCA's Healthy Kids Day
Join the Y this weekend for Healthy Kids Day
North Country Family Health Center online auction
North Country Family Health Center holds online auction fundraiser