After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After 20 years in the WWNY newsroom, including leading the news team for the last two years, Jeff Nelson has resigned.

Jeff is leaving the news business to join a manufacturing company, where he will be part of the company’s public relations team, serving as Content Design Manager and handling internal communications.

Jeff arrived at WWNY in 2002, freshly graduated from Syracuse University, and held a succession of jobs in the newsroom, reporting, producing and anchoring the late news. Along the way, he earned journalism awards from the Syracuse Press Club, the New York State Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press.

Jeff was promoted first to Assistant News Director and then in August, 2020 to News Director. He guided the newsroom through some of the most challenging months of the COVID pandemic, and under his leadership, 7 News continued to garner awards for its local news coverage.

Inside the station, Jeff is known for his optimism, a tireless work ethic, and a gift for teaching young reporters.

Promoted to Interim News Director is Jeff Cole. Cole, another 20-year veteran of the newsroom and West Carthage native, will continue as Managing Editor and Anchor of WWNY’s flagship 6pm newscast.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.