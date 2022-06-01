WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN.

There will be no calling hours according to her wishes. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at St. Patrick’s Church, Massey Street, Watertown, NY. She will be laid to rest in Glenwood Mausoleum.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home

