Advertisement

Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN.

There will be no calling hours according to her wishes. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at St. Patrick’s Church, Massey Street, Watertown, NY. She will be laid to rest in Glenwood Mausoleum.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home.
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River
Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy...
Carol Semrau, 74
Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022
Scott D. Arnold, 52, of LaFargeville
John “Rob” Scarlett, 51 years old of Hammond, NY passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at...
John “Rob” Scarlett, 51, of Hammond

Obituaries

Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the...
Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Carthage
Candles
Duane A. Clookey, 67
Generators, chainsaw taken in camp burglary
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
PHOTO: U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012
Senate to vote on burn pit legislation