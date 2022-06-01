Area teams battle it out for sectional championships
(WWNY) - Girls’ Section III lacrosse along with Section X boys’ lacrosse, baseball, and softball were taking place on Tuesday night.
South Jefferson met Skaneateles in the girls’ Section III Class D lacrosse championship at SUNY Cortland.
South Jeff strikes first on the Jordyn Badalato tally. It’s 1-0 Lady Spartans.
Tied at 1, Maddi Barney finds the mark. South Jeff is back on top 2-1.
Then it’s Badalato with her second goal of the game and it’s 3-1 South Jeff.
Savannah Hodges makes it 4-1. The game was tied at 4 at the half.
Tied at 7 with 11 seconds left, Julia O’Connor dents net and it’s 8-7 Skaneateles.
South Jeff falls to Skaneateles by a final score of 8-7.
Salmon River met OFA for the boys’ Section 10 class C-D championship.
Theodore Heko goes top shelf, tying the game at 1.
Creighton Cree takes the feed and scores.
Cree dents net again. It’s now 5-1 Shamrocks.
Holden Woods answers with the worm burner.
Then Dylan Irvine makes it 5-4.
Yah-tay Thompson passes to Cree for the hat trick and it’s 6-4.
Teegan Frederick cuts the Salmon lead to 6-5.
It’s Kaden Burns with the no-look goal as Salmon River wins 12-5.
The Shamrocks win the state Class D playoff berth while OFA will play in the state Class C tournament
Heuvelton met Tupper Lake for the Section X Class D baseball championship.
Rider Willette scores on the wild pitch. It’s 7-3 Lumberjacks.
Top six: Brandan Prey grounds into a fielder’s choice, Jed Crayford crosses, and it’s 7-4 Tupper Lake.
Bottom six: Griffin Shaheen triples to right field, bringing in 2 runs. It’s 9-4 Lumberjacks.
Reed Doyle grounds out to short to end it as Tupper Lake wins its first baseball title since 2004, beating Heuvelton 11-6.
In the Section X Class D softball championship, it was Hammond vs. Edwards-Knox.
Kaileigh Allen drives the ball to deep right with the bases loaded, clearing the bases. Edwards-Knox is on top 3-1.
Macy White lines a shot over second and Sophia Vachev scores, making it 5-1 Cougars.
Hammond’s Hannah Belknap goes shopping at the gap for a triple.
Zoey Cunningham drives in the run, but Hammond falls to Edwards-Knox 9-2
