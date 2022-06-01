Advertisement

Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation as governor on...
Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation as governor on August 10.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have opted against mounting an independent run for his old job - at least for now.

The Democrat had said he was open to running for governor this year, despite resigning from office in August amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women.

But a 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures to appear on the November general election ballot passed without Cuomo’s campaign turning in the nominating petitions.

Cuomo could still get in if his campaign put the paperwork in the mail Tuesday and it arrives by Thursday.

Cuomo’s spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
Members of the Watertown city council met Tuesday as they continue work on the budget for the...
Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget

Latest News

PHOTO: U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012
Senate to vote on burn pit legislation
Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group
Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group
Brittany Walworth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser
Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser this weekend
Kacy Lennox came out on top with a 78 in the Frontier League golf championships Tuesday.
Frontier League holds golf championships