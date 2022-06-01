Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Mackin

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frank Mackin is a driver from Russell who competes in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

His road to the Sportsman car was a fast one.

Competing in the Sportsman class is a whole different experience.

Each race is a learning experience.

He has sponsors and those close to him who make it possible to hit the track each week.

Frank Mackin is getting better each and every race.

