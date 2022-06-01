Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease.

Born June 3, 1947 to David & Althea “Teedie” (Clearo) Ambrose she grew up in Black River. Carol graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1964 and began working at Kamargo Furniture Store. She would later work at NY Airbrake, Marine Midland Bank, St Lawrence National Bank, Fort Drum and Kamargo Senior Housing in Black River.

She married Michael Semrau July 8, 1967 and they chose to stay in Black River to raise their family. They were married 54 years until Michael’s passing August 23, 2021.

Carol was a member of the Black River Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary & The William C. Dexter Post 673 Legion Auxiliary. She was a past Girl Scout leader & Cub Scout Den Mother. She was awarded the Black River Citizen of the year in 2017.

She is survived by her 3 children, Amy (Glenn) Brownell, Michael II, and Jeffrey, 1 grandson, Levi Brownell & his companion Katelin Hartman. Also, 3 brothers Timothy Ambrose (Carol Percy), David “Harry” (Nina) Ambrose & Steven Ambrose, multiple nieces, nephews & cousins.

Carol was known for her humor, love of family and sense of community. She could always be counted on when there was a call for help, whether she knew the person or not.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at SSV for the care that they gave our mother. A special thank you to Jody, Heather, Nicola and Char who treated her as though she were their own family member.

Donations in her name can be made to Jeff Co SPCA 25056 Water St Watertown NY 13601 or Watertown Urban Mission 247 Factory St Watertown NY13601.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Burial & Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

