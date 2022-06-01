Copenhagen board meets over fire department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen village board is meeting Wednesday night, with the future of the village’s embattled fire department the apparent topic.

For the record, village officials would say only the meeting deals with ‘public safety.’

But the meeting - conducted in executive session, with no press or public present - included not only the village board, but town supervisors from Champion, Harrisburg and Pinckney as well.

All three towns contract with the village for fire protection.

The meeting comes after a tumultuous start to the year for the fire department.

A January audit found serious safety issues, and an financial report from the state raised questions about how thousands of dollars were spent.

Prompted by the state’s financial report, in February officials in the Town of Denmark asked the fire department to open its books.

Then in March, the village board voted to take over the fire department’s finances.

If the village moves to disband the fire department - and it’s not clear whether that’s part of Wednesday’s conversation - it will have to secure fire protection from somewhere else.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.