Council to vote on budget with small tax cut, new spending

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is expected to vote Monday night on a budget for the coming year which contains a small tax cut for property owners, and a lot of new city employees.

The tax rate will likely go down by 1.74 percent, according to city manager Ken Mix. The tax levy won’t go up, Mix said.

The tax levy is the total amount of property taxes the city will seek in the coming year. The tax rate is the rate at which each taxpayer is charged, and is usually expressed as X number of dollars and cents for every thousand dollars an individual property is assessed.

The city is awash with money from the federal government in COVID relief funds, and council has agreed to add 20 new jobs.

But it got to 20 by cutting four new jobs, including two in the police department, which led to a dust up Wednesday between two familiar adversaries, Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Cliff Olney.

Olney doesn’t agree with the cut, and took to social media Wednesday to accuse Smith of “defunding the police.”

“Defund means to move funding from and what we had put into the budget was funding for more police officers. I haven’t heard anyone in the public they don’t want more police officers in this community at all,” Olney said.

Even with the cut, city police are still getting three new positions.

Mayor Jeff Smith says Olney is wrong and points out the council member is proposing to give himself a pay raise in the budget, money the mayor says could be used for public safety.

“This is a gentleman that has been in office for 5 months,” Smith said. “So I think the public can see who he is really out for.”

Council members Lisa Ruggiero and Patrick Hickey also support the pay increase, with the no’s coming from Mayor Smith and council member Sarah Compo Pierce.

“For city council to say ‘Oh, we are going to give ourselves a raise because we can,’ while all the taxpayers, they don’t have the ability to do that for themselves, is wrong in my opinion,” Compo-Pierce said.

Council member Ruggiero says city management receives yearly pay bumps, and this extra money for lawmakers would amount to $20,000. She doesn’t understand the mayor’s opposition.

“Most of us agreed on everything, but $20,000 he has an issue with - I mean, that’s his perogative, he can decide not to take the raise,” she said.

