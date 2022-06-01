Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of Croghan

Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. A luncheon at the Lowville Fire Department will immediately follow the Celebration of Life Service, all are welcome. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Darleen is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Amy Kraeger of Lowville; a niece and her husband, Danyell and Kirk Robbins and their son, Zachary Robbins, all of Lowville; a nephew, Jason Kraeger of South Carolina, and a niece, Jill Kraeger and her husband, Matt Wendling and their children, Avery and Owen, of Boston, NY, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Rose Marie Locke. Darleen was born on June 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Mary Clemons Kraeger. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973 and worked for Rossdale's Dairy in Lowville. She went on to work for the Latex Mill in Beaver Falls for over 20 years, and then she worked at Lewis County General Hospital as a switchboard operator for over 20 years, retiring in January, 2020. She enjoyed bowling at Harrisville Lanes, and played softball in her younger years, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Darleen loved her family reunions, where she served as secretary.

