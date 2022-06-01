David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. David was born on December 25,1941 in Champion, the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. David served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He married the former Linda A. Boni on February 3,1968 at the Champion Methodist Church. Linda died on July 18, 2013. David worked on area farms before learning the trade of carpentry. He started out with Lehman & Zehr Construction which gave him valuable knowledge in the home building arena. He eventually became a self-employed carpenter, building may homes and businesses in the north country. He is survived by two daughters: Beth Duncan of Columbus, GA and Amy Waite of Snellville, GA, five sisters: Irene Astafan, Castorland, Sarah Walseman, Carthage, Ellen Remington, Castorland and Helen Morrisette and Martha McCarthy, both of Cape Vincent, six brothers: Duane of Watertown, George of Champion, Ernest of Watertown, Paul of Castorland, Jerry of Atlanta, GA and John of Houston, TX. A special niece, Laura McCallops of Black River and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Herbert, Howard, and Harold Waite and two sisters, Evelyn McCallops and Mary Greenwood. In keeping with Dave’s wishes, burial with military honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at 1:00pm at the Hillbilly Inn, Pleasant Lake. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

