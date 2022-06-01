Advertisement

David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning,...
David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse(Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. David was born on December 25,1941 in Champion, the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. David served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He married the former Linda A. Boni on February 3,1968 at the Champion Methodist Church. Linda died on July 18, 2013. David worked on area farms before learning the trade of carpentry. He started out with Lehman & Zehr Construction which gave him valuable knowledge in the home building arena. He eventually became a self-employed carpenter, building may homes and businesses in the north country. He is survived by two daughters: Beth Duncan of Columbus, GA and Amy Waite of Snellville, GA, five sisters: Irene Astafan, Castorland, Sarah Walseman, Carthage, Ellen Remington, Castorland and Helen Morrisette and Martha McCarthy, both of Cape Vincent, six brothers: Duane of Watertown, George of Champion, Ernest of Watertown, Paul of Castorland, Jerry of Atlanta, GA and John of Houston, TX. A special niece, Laura McCallops of Black River and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Herbert, Howard, and Harold Waite and two sisters, Evelyn McCallops and Mary Greenwood. In keeping with Dave’s wishes, burial with military honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at 1:00pm at the Hillbilly Inn, Pleasant Lake. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

wwny New concerns arise over old Watertown city charter
Council to vote on budget with small tax cut, new spending
Candles
Shirley P. Barney, 91, formerly of Ellisburg
Candles
Memorial Gathering honoring the life of Janice C. Hagelund, 90
Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her...
Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of Croghan

Obituaries

File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County
Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at...
Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville
Village of Copenhagen
Copenhagen board meets over fire department
Candles
Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home.
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River