Duane A. Clookey, 67

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane A. Clookey, age 67, passed away on May 25°', 2022, with his children by his side. He was born on October 14°', 1954, in Massena to the late Floyd and Armedia (Jenkins) Clookey; where he grew up as the youngest of four in Chase Mills, NY. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton Street, Waddington, NY. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday June 2nd at the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton Street, Waddington, NY from 4pm to 7pm. A memorial service will be held at 7pm at the Funeral Home Duane attended Madrid-Waddington Central School and graduated in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart Cheryl Beth Cuthbert in October 1973. Together they raised their kids in Madrid, NY for 20 years before parting ways. In his teenage years he worked at McAvoy’s farm in Madrid until his high school graduation. Shortly thereafter he began a forty-two-year career at St. Lawrence University where he started as a campus mailman and by 1985 was a fixture on the grounds crew. Duane was a dedicated grandfather who loved watching his grandchildren play sports, perform in music concerts and any activities they were involved in During hisspare time, Duane was an avid caretaker of his house and yard. He enjoyed the pristine upkeep of mowing, of planting trees and shrubs, and splitting firewood. Duane wasthe classic North Country hockey dad. Freezing temperatures or blizzards, there was no limit to his contributions. His witty humor and charm were worn on his sleeves. He could always provoke a good laugh, and then some. He had an affinity for animals, his door always open to the family dogs. Duane’s family was the apple of his eyes...His adoration for his daughter Danielle was beyond words. He is survived by his sons Duane K. Clookey of Brasher Falls, NY, and Michael Clookey of Morrisville, VT, and daughter Danielle (Clookey) and Don Peterson of Hannawa Falls, NY; four grandchildren Tala Clookey, Dylan Clookey, Levi Clookey, and Cash Greene; brother Raymond (and Mary) Clookey, sister Susan (and Colin) Campbell, brother Darrell Clookey; nieces Melissa (Campbell) Thomas, the late Heather (Clookey) Houston, Michelle (Clookey) Thiessen and Janel Smith (Spriggs), nephews Craig Campbell, Dustin Clookey and Christopher Smith. This humble and one-of-a-kind man will be deeply missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday June 2nd at the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton Street, Waddington, NY from 4pm to 7pm. A memorial service will be held at 7pm at the Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Potsdam Humane Society and or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.

