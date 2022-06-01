Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of the North Country. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAMPLAIN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of the North Country.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A memorial service will immediately follow on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will follow in the N. Watertown Cemetery.

