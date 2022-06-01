Advertisement

Frontier League holds golf championships

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Some of the best high school golfers in the area took advantage of ideal conditions in the Thousand Islands to vie for a league championship.

Close to 80 golfers took part in the Frontier League golf championships at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.

The medalist on the day was General Brown’s Kacy Lennox, who fired a 78.

Lennox’s teammate Luke Heller placed second with an 82 and Dalton Meyers of Lowville third with an 83.

Watertown won the A Division, South Jefferson the B title, Sandy Creek the C crown and Alexandria the D Division title.

