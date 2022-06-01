General Brown student competes in national spelling bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (WWNY) - A north country student competed in the biggest spelling bee in the country Tuesday.

Micah Sterling, a fourth grader at General Brown, made it all the way to the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.

In the first round he spelled “devanagari” correctly and got the definition of “ventricle” right before spelling “saccule” incorrectly.

Even after getting knocked out of the competition, he kept a positive attitude.

“If you get out, be humble,” he said. “You already know you got this far. You already had to go through three other spelling bees. I did my best and I’m already a champion.”

Out of 234 competitors, Micah was one of just five spellers who are younger than 10 years old, according to the roster on the competition’s website.

