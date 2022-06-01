Generators, chainsaw taken in camp burglary

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Several Honda brand generators and a Stihl chainsaw were taken in a burglary from a camp here, state police said Wednesday.

Police said the burglary on May 18 took place at a seasonal camp on Culpepper Road.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact State Police in Lowville at (315) 376-6513 - refer to case# 10838805.

