Generators, chainsaw taken in camp burglary

(Photo: Punta Gorda Police Department / Facebook)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Several Honda brand generators and a Stihl chainsaw were taken in a burglary from a camp here, state police said Wednesday.

Police said the burglary on May 18 took place at a seasonal camp on Culpepper Road.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact State Police in Lowville at (315) 376-6513 - refer to case# 10838805.

