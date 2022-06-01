Advertisement

Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County

File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Prison produce will continue to go to St. Lawrence County food pantries, even though the prison which produced much of the food has closed.

The program, run by a corrections officer and tended to by inmates, produced tens of thousands of pounds of fresh vegetables for local families. When one of Ogdensburg’s two state prisons closed this year, there was concern the supply of food would go away.

But the Department of Corrections tells 7 News the Riverview Correctional Facility, the prison which remained open, is doubling the size of its garden to 40,000 square feet. The state listened to local food pantries and planted potatoes, radishes, corn, and squash this year.

Connie Jenkins, Director of the Church and Community Program in Canton, called the garden expansion “good news.”

“The prison will do a good job. They’ve got the site, they’ve got the manpower. They can do it on a big scale. If everybody does what they can do, we’ll be fine,” she said.

Aside from the vegetables, Riverview has a horticulture program as well that will continue to provide flowers to garden clubs and pumpkins to local schools for the elementary students. Last year it produced more than a thousand pumpkins.

