MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 8th at Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, with Brendon Hardy officiating.

Jerry passed away on January 7, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

