Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born on September 24, 1975, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark D. and Kathy L. (Besaw) Hudson.

Greg graduated from Carthage Central School in 1993, and Niagara University in 1997, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a minor in Information Technology.

He married Melanie Kilgore on July 18, 1998, in Alexandria Bay and the couple has resided in Black River since 1999. Melanie is a teacher at Calcium Primary School.

While attending college, he had an internship with Jefferson County. Upon graduation he was employed full time at Jefferson County, working in both the Information Technology Department and Administration up to the present time.

Greg enjoyed downhill skiing, kayaking, sitting by a campfire, golfing, tennis, and playing cards and games with family and friends. He enjoyed nature, and watching birds and critters at his backyard feeders. He also loved the Buffalo Bills.

Among his survivors are his wife, Melanie A. Hudson and two beautiful daughters, Lauren E. and Alexis R. Hudson, Black River, NY; his beloved mother, Kathy L. Hudson, Black River, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer (Marc) Mosher, Brownville, NY; his maternal grandmother, Clara V. Besaw, Youngstown, NY; his in laws, Harold W. and Shirley Kilgore, Redwood, NY; a sister-in-law, Valerie Kilgore and her husband Brian Fidazzo, Charlotte, NC; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father Clark D. Hudson and a daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Hudson.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. It was Greg’s wish to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. His family is planning a small celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In memory of Greg, his family would love for his friends to continue to share his love for nature by placing a bird feeder in your yard, or by gifting one to a friend. Please share your condolences and pictures of birdfeeders at www.brucefh.com.

