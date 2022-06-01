Advertisement

Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city council members are tweaking the proposed budget as they iron out a final draft.

One change made in the budget Tuesday night is how the city will pay for refurbishing two fire department vehicles.

The city had planned to borrow the money for the projects. Council members decided instead to foot the bill using the city’s savings.

It will cost $970,000 dollars to refurbish a fire engine and a fire truck.

The city is flush with federal funding which has allowed for larger-than-usual spending.

At the same time, the proposed budget first added 24 city jobs. Council members chose to pare that down to 20 new positions.

Mayor Jeff Smith says they can’t get carried away just because there’s more money to spend.

“But we still have to be cautious about how you’re spending it, so we’ll get more projects done, which is good for the city, but we still have to be cautious, in my opinion, on adding staff, adding perpetual long-term cost to the city.”

It’s unclear how recent changes to the budget could affect the city’s property tax rate.

