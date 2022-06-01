Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville

Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of Marge Olley to Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. She is survived by three children, Cynthia L. “Cindi” Wilder of Lowville; Bruce W. Olley of Lowville; Robert J. and Tina Olley of Champion; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Neil “Roger” Hutt and his companion Rosie LaChausse of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marge is predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Tammy Hanno, who died December 12, 1995; and three brothers, Dean Edward “Eddie”, Eugene J., and Gary Hutt. Marge was born on August 3, 1941 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Gladys Reynolds Hutt. She attended school in Port Leyden. On July 18, 1959 she married Richard Olley at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden. Marge worked for Lewis County Extended Care Facility, then for J & L Communications, East Road Adult Home, and lastly for Beaverite in Beaver Falls. Marge also helped manage Dick’s Engine and Machine with her husband. Her husband, Richard “Dick” Olley passed away on October 24, 2009. She enjoyed her family time and her pets, playing cards, board games, crafts, ceramics and bingo. She loved traveling and sightseeing, visiting many places throughout her lifetime. Marge enjoyed watching television and she loved her Kelpytown girls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

