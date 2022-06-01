Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
