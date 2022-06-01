Advertisement

Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at...
Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville
Candles
Carol L. Semrau, 74, of Black River
Candles
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River
Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville, NY, passed away May 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical...
Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville
Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was...
Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73, of Champlain

Obituaries

Claudia Tenney at WWNY.
Meet the candidate: Tenney on Biden, Ukraine, flooding, Fort Drum
Town of Hounsfield cemetery headstones found damages, looking to restore
21st congressional candidates talk their views on gun safety
Meet the candidate: Tenney on Biden, Ukraine, flooding, Fort Drum
A driving force in Wally Sibley, 91-year-old Volunteer Transportation Center driver