WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Gathering honoring the life of Janice C. Hagelund, 90, will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Parishville Park, #2 Pavillion.

Jan’s service will begin at 1:00 PM, everyone is welcome and her family respectfully invites you to share time with them after her service for laughter, reflection, and friendship with a BBQ luncheon.

Janice passed away this past January 17, 2022, and her arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.