Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a support group at Samaritan Medical Center for people who have suffered a brain injury, as well as for their families and caregivers.
Speech language pathologist Megan Reddick talked about the Brain Injury Support Group during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Meetings are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. They’re in conference room 2C on the second floor of Samaritan.
The group provides support for those recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, brain tumor, or any other condition that causes difficulty with cognition or communication
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/rehabilitation. You can also call 315-785-4088.
