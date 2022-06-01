Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a support group at Samaritan Medical Center for people who have suffered a brain injury, as well as for their families and caregivers.

Speech language pathologist Megan Reddick talked about the Brain Injury Support Group during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

Meetings are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. They’re in conference room 2C on the second floor of Samaritan.

The group provides support for those recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, brain tumor, or any other condition that causes difficulty with cognition or communication

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/rehabilitation. You can also call 315-785-4088.

