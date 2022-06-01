Advertisement

Morristown class pens book ‘Two LIttle Lost Squirrels’

'Two Little Lost Squirrels' book.
'Two Little Lost Squirrels' book.(Source: WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Addition, subtraction, art class - and for one Morristown second grade class, becoming authors.

Mrs. TInaMarie Hawes’ second grade class has taken their homework assignment all the way to publication.

‘Two LIttle Lost Squirrels’ is the story of a brother and sister squirrel, trying to find their way home.

The students worked together, each creating one page of writing and a drawing.

“The students were so excited to share not just the finished product with us, but about the editing process, the illustrations. How they came up with the ideas, how they chose the names,” said Staci Vaughn, Morristown’s school superintendent.

“So the students were very excited to share that, and I think that was the most meaningful part for me was to see their excitement.”

The book was dedicated to the school’s principal David Doe, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

“It means a lot,” Doe said.

And this isn’t the last we’ll hear from the lost squirrels.

“I will more than likely have these students again in two years,” Hawes said. “So, we have already talked about a sequel.”

To order the book: www.student treasures.com/ordercopies and type in the PIN number 8130224.

