Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices dropped Wednesday as a tax holiday went into effect.

The price of a gallon of regular gas in the Watertown area was at or near $4.90 Tuesday. Wednesday, the prices 7 News saw in a spot check of the area were significantly lower, in the $4.60 to $4.70 range.

That’s apparently a reflection of the state gas tax holiday of 16 cents a gallon, and Jefferson County’s decision to not tax above the $3 a gallon mark.

AAA issued a statement Wednesday, advising motorists that if they have concerns about the tax break being passed onto them, they can contact either the state Attorney General’s office or the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.