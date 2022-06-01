Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville, NY, passed away May 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville, NY, passed away May 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on April 6, 1943, in Watertown, NY, son of Elmer and Rose (Sanford) Holder, and he attended Brownville schools.

He married Linda A. Frasher, the marriage ended in divorce. He then married Sharon M. Dusckas on December 23, 1983 at the Brownville Mansion.

Over the years Richard worked at various jobs. He did mechanic work for Carolyn Pontiac and Standard Auto Shop, mail runs up north for Pony Express, drove tractor-trailer for Wilcox, was a tow truck operator at Kellner’s Garage & Towing, Buster’s Towing and a mechanic for Miller’s Garage. Richard and his stepson Rick decided to open their own business, D&S Garage on Paddy Hill which they have owned and operated since 1987. Richard was an intricate part of the business and unfortunately he was forced to retire last fall due to poor health.

Richard enjoyed his tow trucks, stock cars and stock-car races. He was happy when he was building motors and getting the cars ready for race night. In his younger days he raced at Watertown Speedway, Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Evans Mills Raceway. Richard’s family followed in his footsteps, his son Richard Jr., raced then his grandson Brian took up racing and now Brian’s son Deagan is racing Go-Carts. When he remarried, his stepson Rick took up racing, then Rick’s son Shawn started racing. Richard was an important part in preparing the cars for race night, and most enjoyed watching his family race and being in the pits to help when needed on race night.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon M. Holder, Brownville, NY; two daughters and a son in law, Jeanette Jones, LaFargeville, NY, Lynne (Rodney) Walrath, Watertown, NY; a daughter-in-law, Veronica Holder, Pillar Point, NY; a step son, Rick Dusckas and his companion, Mary Kirby, Watertown, NY; a step daughter, Melissa Dusckas and her companion Jesse Camidge, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Vanessa Stevens and her companion Bryan, Cherie (Tim) Cloe, Brian (Ashley) Holder, Evangeline Camidge, Shawn Kirby and Cortney Dusckas; 7 great grandchildren; his former wife, Linda, Pillar Point, NY; three sisters and two brothers in law, Rosemary (Sandy) Harwood, Watertown, NY, Linda (James) Turcott, Cape Vincent, NY, Eleanor Barnett, Watertown, NY; several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a son Richard E. “Porky” Holder Jr. on February 8, 2022; a granddaughter, Payton Camidge; a great granddaughter, Alicia Mae Stevens; a grandson-in-law, George Stevens; six brothers, Franklin, James, Charles, Elmer “Buster”, John and Harold Holder and five sisters, Katherine Baylog, Pauline Langdon, Josephine Pardy, Elsie Jewell and Arlene Pearson.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, June 7th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolence may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.