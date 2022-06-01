Advertisement

Senate to vote on burn pit legislation

PHOTO: U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012
PHOTO: U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012(MGN ONLINE)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The U.S. Senate is expected to vote next week on legislation which could help north country veterans.

The legislation, championed by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, will make it easier for service members exposed to toxic ‘burn pits’ and who then got sick to claim Veterans Administration benefits.

The bill has already passed the House of Representatives once; after final votes, look for the legislation to be on President Biden’s desk to sign later this year.

Gillibrand’s bill makes a crucial change in how veterans qualify for burn pit benefits.

Right now, veterans have to prove their illness was a direct consequence of having been exposed to a specific burn pit.

Gillibrand’s legislation would only require the veteran to prove he or she was deployed to a country where burn pits were in use, and that they then got sick with a qualifying illness.

Burn pits were widely used by the U.S. military from the Gulf War on to dispose of toxic materials. Exposure to them has been linked to rare cancers, lung diseases, and respiratory illnesses.

“No longer will our veterans be forced to suffer as Congress fails to act. This bill will establish a presumptive service connection for toxic burn pit exposure and ensure veterans receive the care, not that they deserve, but that they’ve earned,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

“It’s time Congress understands that its obligation to our veterans doesn’t end once they finish their service–put simply, these benefits are the cost of war.”

It’s not clear how many veterans will be helped by the legislation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
Members of the Watertown city council met Tuesday as they continue work on the budget for the...
Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group
Morning Checkup: Brain Injury Support Group
Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation as governor on...
Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo
Brittany Walworth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser
Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser this weekend
Kacy Lennox came out on top with a 78 in the Frontier League golf championships Tuesday.
Frontier League holds golf championships