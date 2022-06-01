Severe thunderstorms possible today

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a rainy day.

We’ll have showers off and on with heavy downpours at times. Thunderstorms are possible and they could be severe with damaging winds. We could see gusts of 40 or 50 mph.

It won’t be as hot or as humid as it’s been, especially after a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Showers start clearing up overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

There’s a small chance of rain early Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

It will be a sunny weekend. It will be in the low 60s on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will both be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s on both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.