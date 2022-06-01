Advertisement

Shirley P. Barney, 91, formerly of Ellisburg

Jun. 1, 2022
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley P. Barney, 91, of Floral City, FL and formerly of Ellisburg, passed away Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in Florida.

A graveside service will be 2 pm Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.  Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Among her survivors is her son Charles and a daughter Patty (Ray) Smith, her sister Esther Sutliff, several nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by her husband Charles V. Barney, two brothers  Carl and Sherwood Groff and a sister Cynthia.

She was born in Adams, NY a daughter to Arthur and Doris Lucas Groff.  Mr. and Mrs. Barney owned and operated a lawn care business in Jefferson County for many years.

