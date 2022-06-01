Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Carthage

Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Stuart A. Shampine, 48, of Alexandria Street died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room. He was born on June 21, 1973, in Carthage, NY to the late Robert & Martha (McIntosh) Shampine. Stuart attended Carthage High School. He married Nickki Simmons on July 10, 1993, at the Natural Bridge Fire Hall in Natural Bridge, NY.

Mr. Shampine was a laborer forklift operator with the Union Local 1822, from 1998 until his death. He could be found running heavy equipment and doing masonry projects. He loved riding his ATV and spending time with his family and close friends, especially his youngest son, Garret who was his sidekick. He was the collector of all things, he was an active past assistant chief of the Herrings Fire Department and a past member of the Deferiet Fire Department.

Stuart is survived by his wife, Nickki Shampine, Carthage; three sons, Travis (Kimberly) Shampine, Champion; Justin (Kimberly) Shampine, West Carthage; Garret Shampine, Carthage; and two granddaughters, Natalie & Alyssa.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the Champion Fire Hall, located at 34150 NY-126, Carthage, NY 13619. A private burial will be held in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences on line can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.