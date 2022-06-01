Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Members of the Watertown city council met Tuesday as they continue work on the budget for the...
Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget
A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11

Latest News

The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
Lottery winner Michael Hill was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a murder...
$10 million lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down