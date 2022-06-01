Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend to benefit a scholarship fund for students with learning disabilities.

Darlene and Neil Walroth set up the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their daughter, who had a learning disability. The fund awards scholarships to students who have learning disabilities. Brittany died in a car accident in 2010.

They’ve raised around $100,000 and awarded about 50 scholarships.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Brownville American Legion.

There will be a cruise-in, auctions, music, food, and prizes kids’ games. It costs $5 to register a car for the cruise-in.

You can find out more at brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com or you can call 315-783-1574 or 315-783-3914.

