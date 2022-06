WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The chilling classic horror film, that shocked the world and shook up the box office with the incomparable Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. It still packs a wollop.

June 12 at 1:00 pm Sunday

June 15 at 7:00 pm Wednesday

At Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall Watertwon - A Fathom Event

