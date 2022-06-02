Advertisement

3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train

The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) - Three people were seriously injured when a hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train on Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash.

A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train.

He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.

The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.

City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
AR-15 raffle pulled from school’s DARE fundraiser following recent mass shootings
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting