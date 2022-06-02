Anthony Joseph “Butch” Matuszczak, 83, of Lowville

Anthony Joseph “Butch” Matuszczak, 83, died on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022 at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown where he has been a patient since May 22nd. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Joseph “Butch” Matuszczak, 83, died on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022 at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown where he has been a patient since May 22nd . Tony was born and raised on the Matuszczak farm and homestead just north of the village on September 18, 1938 the son of the late Anthony E. and Vera (Dauksza) Matuszczak. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1956 where he was two time Sectional Inter Class wrestling champion, and varsity captain for football and wrestling. Butch joined the US Army Reserves in September 1956 and served until he was honorably discharged. Butch made his own way during his farming career beginning on Campbell Street in the village, and then moved to the West Road in West Martinsburg in 1961. Butch retired from farming in 1986 and began a career in construction shortly after working locally as a carpenter and laborer then with his sons for National Structures, Inc., of Syracuse, retiring in 2010. He continued working, helping his son-in-law and grandson driving tractor during harvest time. Tony is survived by his wife Jean M. Kafka, whom he married at Constable Hall garden on June 8, 1991, his five children, Deborah (Gary) Cole; Mark Anthony Matuszczak; Kim D. (David) Gracey; William Brian Matuszczak; and Carl Matuszczak; his eight grandchildren, Nikki, Sarah, Jeremy and Jessica, Blake and Jenna, Ryan and Brianna; his five great grandchildren; his former wife and mother of his children, Sally Ann Peling whom he married on April 25, 1959. His siblings, Allen W. (Elaine); Dennis (Gail); Katherine (Robert) Lamb; Charlene (Randal) Cooper; his in-laws, Bruce Shaw; and Sue Matuszczak; nieces, nephews, and cousins. His infant sister, Christine, his sister, Constance Shaw, and his brother, Arthur E. Matuszczak predecease him. Butch loved “Jeeping” on Tug Hill, gardening, snowmobiling, tinkering in his garage, visiting, sharing stories, and relaxing in his “man cave”, watching NASCAR and football with popcorn, radishes or ice cream. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a past member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, V.F.W., Polish American Club, and Balsam Flats Hunting Club. Butch’s favorite place to go hunting was the Southern Tier. A funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, June 8th at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Deepak Baru, officiating. Committal will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Following the services everyone is invited to the Martinsburg Fire Department for a Celebration of Life. Donations of a covered dish to pass for the Celebration of Butch may be delivered to the Martinsburg Fire Hall, Wednesday June 8 th from 9-11 am. Memorials in Butch’s name may be made to: Martinsburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Martinsburg, NY 13404 One last thing from Butch, “Always Stay Humble and Kind”

