Bonnie F. (Podgurski) Smith, 78, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie F. (Podgurski) Smith, age 78, of Massena, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Per the family’s wishes, there will be funeral services at this time. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of direction of Frary Funeral Home, Massena. Bonnie was born, along with her twin brother Bruce on November 11, 1943, in Potsdam, New York, now gone to be with God, on May 29, 2022. She was the first of ten children born to Steve and Audrey Podgurski of Massena. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Philip W. Smith Sr, her son Philip W. Smith Jr., eight siblings: twin brother Bruce 78, Susan 73 (partner, Lorie), Mary 70, Steven 66 (wife Michelle), Catherine 63, Theresa 62 (partner, Julie), Nina 59 (husband, Tony), and Sharon 55 (husband, Mike). She was predeceased by her best friend and sister Stephanie, whom she loved visiting in her old farmhouse, and her parents, Steve, and Audrey Podgurski. Bonnie had many nephews and nieces that she cared about ever so much. In 1961, after graduating from Massena Central High School, Bonnie joined the Air Force and was stationed at McGuire AFB, NJ. She did shipping manifest, then after honorable discharge, returned to Massena working as the Secretary to the Administrator at Massena Hospital. Later, she worked at ALCOA as a clerk typist. On March 24th, 1967, Good Friday she met her love of her life, Philip W Smith and married him on August 12, 1967. October 30th, 1968, her new life as a wonderful mother started with the birth of their son Philip W Smith Jr. From then on, she was a stay-at-home mom. Phil re-entered the Air Force in 1971, first assignment to Langley AFB VA and from 1974 – 1977 stationed at Karamursel AB, Turkey. Then in 1977 Dover AFB, De. Next in 1979 MAC Headquarters, Scott AFB Il. In 1982-1986 they were at Spangdahlem AB Ge in 1982-1986, during that time Philip Jr spent freshman to senior at Bitburg AB High School. Last assignment was Ellsworth AFB, SD. 1986-1987. While Bonnie lived on all these military bases, she was constantly thinking of the single military person, away from family and friends. Most large holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, she prepared meals to feed ten or more people in her home...it was always about the bigger family to Bonnie - the Air Force Family. Bonnie loved music, self-taught to play the piano and accordion by ear. She could name songs and lyrics from the early 1940s into the 1970s. She once appeared on the Ted Mack show. Bonnie was an amazing cook, whether it was for two people or twenty, and if it had pasta and sauce, it was like heaven. After retirement, they returned to Massena, the hometown they both loved. Bonnie spent the rest of her life giving to others - especially those in her family. Particularly close to her heart was niece Meghan and her two children Olivia and Jack, whom she unfortunately never got to meet. Bonnie’s adult life was plagued with illness and suffering. Not until meeting retired teaching professor Dr. David Streeten, did she finally receive a proper diagnosis and treatment. Cushing’s Disease caused a bilateral adrenalectomy in 1997, with a lifelong need for medications and masks. Her last few months were spent between the ER, nursing home and hospitals. After dying April 29, 2022, and resuscitated by ER nurse Eva Stanford and Dr. Kennedy, Bonnie was rushed to CVPH Plattsburg to have a pacemaker inserted. From that point on Bonnie never recovered. Bonnie passing on May 29, 2022, was surrounded by her loving husband of 55 years, Phil, and her younger sister Theresa-Rose, who called Bonnie “Mama” in her first two years and who Bonnie loving called her “Callie-Lou”. Bonnie will be cremated and would want any donations to be made in her honor to the Massena Hospital Foundation, 1 Hospital Drive Massena, NY 13662. Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

