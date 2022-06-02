Campaign kickoff next week for Sackets bell & clock tower project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to kick off fundraising to restore the bell and clock tower at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor.

Co-chairs Janet Quinn and Dick Stephens say the project has been in the planning stages for a few years and now it’s time to seek community support.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

There’s a campaign kickoff event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

You can find out more at restoreshtower.org. You can also email shtowerrestoration@gmail.com.

