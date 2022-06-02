Campaign kickoff next week for Sackets bell & clock tower project
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to kick off fundraising to restore the bell and clock tower at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor.
Co-chairs Janet Quinn and Dick Stephens say the project has been in the planning stages for a few years and now it’s time to seek community support.

There’s a campaign kickoff event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.
You can find out more at restoreshtower.org. You can also email shtowerrestoration@gmail.com.
