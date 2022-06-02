Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

