Cloudy with comfortable temps

(WWNY) - Some places could see a little drizzle here and there, but it won’t amount to much.

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog early. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We could see a peek of sun late in the day.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be a sunny weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

