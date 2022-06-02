Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the Copenhagen Fire Department.

Trustee Gerald Snyder sent his letter of resignation over the weekend, citing “verbal abuse towards the fire department and its’ members” and “talks of shutting down the fire department altogether.”

Months after receiving a state audit citing discrepancies in bookkeeping, and a lack of training at the Copenhagen Fire Department, the Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting to “address public safety” with town supervisors from Pinckney, Harrisburg, and Denmark.

The Copenhagen Fire Department provides services to those towns. The meeting, held in executive session, lasted just under two hours.

Mayor Mark Souva says the discussions went well, but no decisions were made.

As for the rumors about shutting down the fire department, Souva said he “shutters at the thought,” and would rather work with the fire department to find common ground.

Town of Champion Supervisor Brian Peck was invited to attend the meeting, but said it’s the villages’ responsibility to manage the situation.

