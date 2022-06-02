Advertisement

Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy

A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the Copenhagen Fire Department.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the Copenhagen Fire Department.

Trustee Gerald Snyder sent his letter of resignation over the weekend, citing “verbal abuse towards the fire department and its’ members” and “talks of shutting down the fire department altogether.”

Months after receiving a state audit citing discrepancies in bookkeeping, and a lack of training at the Copenhagen Fire Department, the Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting to “address public safety” with town supervisors from Pinckney, Harrisburg, and Denmark.

The Copenhagen Fire Department provides services to those towns. The meeting, held in executive session, lasted just under two hours.

Mayor Mark Souva says the discussions went well, but no decisions were made.

As for the rumors about shutting down the fire department, Souva said he “shutters at the thought,” and would rather work with the fire department to find common ground.

Town of Champion Supervisor Brian Peck was invited to attend the meeting, but said it’s the villages’ responsibility to manage the situation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
Members of the Watertown city council met Tuesday as they continue work on the budget for the...
Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget
Charges filed in May 19th arson case in Massena
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker

Latest News

Police Lights
Norwood police charge 14 year old in racist graffiti case
'Two Little Lost Squirrels' book.
Morristown class pens book ‘Two LIttle Lost Squirrels’
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News