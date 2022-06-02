Crossing the border? Leave your pot at home, feds say

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Recreational marijuana may be legal on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border but crossing that border with it is illegal.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is out with a reminder for travelers that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border is illegal under federal law.

CBP officials say even though Canada and some states – including New York – allow it, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana are banned under federal law.

Officials say someone crossing the border or arriving at a U.S. port of entry while possessing cannabis could be denied entry, have the substance seized, be apprehended, fined, or have their vehicle detained.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.