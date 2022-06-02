Advertisement

Get ready for General Brown Weekend

General Brown Weekend
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Brownville’s big event: General Brown Weekend

Organizer Daniel Connor said most of the activities will be at the Brown Mansion. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon.

The festivities officially kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and continue through Sunday afternoon. There will be carnival rides, food and craft vendors, live music, and a parade and fireworks Saturday evening.

Proceeds will be donated to local youth groups.

Check out the event’s Facebook page for the full schedule.

