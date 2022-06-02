Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

