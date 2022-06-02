Advertisement

Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery.  A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.

Pam passed away May 23, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.  Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

